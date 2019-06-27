DENHAM SPRINGS – For the second year, Livingston Parish young professionals who live, work and or volunteer in the parish will have an opportunity to be recognized through the “Livingston Future 5” awards.
The awards from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, will be presented to five recipients at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting on July 30.
Livingston Young Professionals (LYP) is a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, formed in 2015 for young professionals living, working or volunteering in Livingston Parish.
“The Livingston Parish Chamber cares about the future of the business community,” said April Wehrs, Chamber CEO/president.
“One of the ways we are looking ahead is by recognizing young professionals who are already leaders in the community, who will continue to grow and impact their profession and Livingston Parish.”
The awards will be presented to five young professionals, ages 21-40, who are presently growing and excelling in their prospective field and plan to involve and engage young professionals in advancing causes, community issues, governmental relationship and free enterprise.
Candidates must live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish and be between the ages of 21 and 40 at the time of the application.
From the five winners, the Livingston Young Professional of the Year will be named.
Nominations are open and will be accepted from any individual with an interest in Livingston Parish. Nomination forms for the award are online on the chamber’s website, livingstonparishchamber.org.
Nominees must complete an application detailing their involvement in the areas of concentration.
Deadline to nominate a candidate is Thursday, July 11.
For more information on the awards or Livingston Young Professionals, visit the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org, or (225) 665-8155.
