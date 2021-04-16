Multiple points in Livingston Parish are either currently above or projected to rise above flood stage due to this week’s severe weather.

Storms are expected to continue impacting the state into the weekend. The parish, along with much of southeast Louisiana, remains under a flood warning and flash flood watch.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency in response to the severe weather hitting the state.

In a local move, officials from Livingston and Ascension parishes closed all waterways tor recreational traffic “until further notice.”

Below are the current stages and projected crests affecting Livingston Parish:

Amite River at Denham Springs

Current Stage: 30.97 feet (as of 9:15 a.m.)

Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

Projected Crest: 33.0 feet (1 a.m. Monday, April 19)

Amite River at French Settlement

Current Stage: 4.42 feet (as of 9 a.m.)

Flood Stage: 4 feet

Projected Crest: 4.7 feet (7 a.m. Monday, April 19)

Amite River at Port Vincent

Current Stage: 7.9 feet (as of 9:15 a.m.)

Flood Stage: 8 feet

Projected Crest: 9.5 feet (7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20)

Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point

Current Stage: 11 feet (as of 9:30 a.m.)

Flood Stage: 9 feet

Projected Crest: 13 feet (7 a.m. Tuesday, April 20)

Amite River at Magnolia

Current Stage: 43.03 feet (as of 9:30 a.m.)

Flood Stage: 48 feet

Projected Crest: 44.5 feet (7 p.m. Sunday, April 18)

Amite River at Maurepas

Current Stage: 3.88 feet (as of 9 a.m.)

Flood Stage: 4 feet

Projected Crest: Unknown

Tickfaw River at Holden

Current Stage: 14.58 feet (as of 9:45 a.m.)

Flood Stage: 15 feet

Projected Crest: 17.1 feet (7 p.m. Monday, April 19)

Tickfaw River at Springfield

Current Stage: 4.36 feet (as of 8 a.m.)

Flood Stage: Unknown

Projected Crest: Unknown