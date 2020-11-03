Justice of the Peace offices in Wards 1, 5, and 7 were on the Nov. 3 ticket, as well as Constable positions in Wards 4, 5, 7, and 9.
Below are the tallies from all the races, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Winner - Jeff Sachse (REP); 6,410 votes; 61.93 percent
Challenger - Decky Pritchard (REP); 3,940 votes; 38.07 percent
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Winner - Clara Day (REP); 1,065 votes; 63.43 percent
Challenger - Tanya Moran (NOPTY); 614 votes; 36.57 percent
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Winner - Sandra Allen Causey (REP); 4,403 votes; 75.05 percent
Challenger - Lisa McCoy (NOPTY); 1,464 votes; 24.95 percent
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Winner - Terry Glascock (REP); 2,524 votes; 56.47 percent
Challenger - Sidney “Sid” Woods, Jr. (REP); 1,946 votes; 43.53 percent
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Winner - Travis Vernon (REP); 1,102 votes; 62.97 percent
Challenger - Keith “Hawkeye” Landry (DEM); 335 votes; 19.14 percent
Challenger - Troy Guitreau (DEM); 313 votes; 17.89 percent
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Winner - Mark Duncan (NOPTY); 3,477 votes; 64.56 percent
Challenger - Kareena McCoy (NOPTY); 1,909 votes; 35.44 percent
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Winner - LeRoy Owens (REP); 1,698 votes; 50.06 percent
Challenger - “Nick” Dimattia (REP); 1,694 votes; 49.94 percent
