Justice of the Peace offices in Wards 1, 5, and 7 were on the Nov. 3 ticket, as well as Constable positions in Wards 4, 5, 7, and 9.

Below are the tallies from all the races, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Winner - Jeff Sachse (REP); 6,410 votes; 61.93 percent

Challenger - Decky Pritchard (REP); 3,940 votes; 38.07 percent

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Winner - Clara Day (REP); 1,065 votes; 63.43 percent

Challenger - Tanya Moran (NOPTY); 614 votes; 36.57 percent

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Winner - Sandra Allen Causey (REP); 4,403 votes; 75.05 percent

Challenger - Lisa McCoy (NOPTY); 1,464 votes; 24.95 percent

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Winner - Terry Glascock (REP); 2,524 votes; 56.47 percent

Challenger - Sidney “Sid” Woods, Jr. (REP); 1,946 votes; 43.53 percent

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Winner - Travis Vernon (REP); 1,102 votes; 62.97 percent

Challenger - Keith “Hawkeye” Landry (DEM); 335 votes; 19.14 percent

Challenger - Troy Guitreau (DEM); 313 votes; 17.89 percent

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Winner - Mark Duncan (NOPTY); 3,477 votes; 64.56 percent

Challenger - Kareena McCoy (NOPTY); 1,909 votes; 35.44 percent

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Winner - LeRoy Owens (REP); 1,698 votes; 50.06 percent

Challenger - “Nick” Dimattia (REP); 1,694 votes; 49.94 percent

