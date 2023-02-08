Back on the Rack Upscale Resale, a consignment store with locations in multiple southern states, has recently opened a location in Denham Springs.
First opening in Mississippi, Back on the Rack Upscale Resale specializes in selling “sustainable women’s fashion and accessories at affordable prices,” according to its website. The store carries name-brand items and includes formal and casual clothing, designer handbags, jeans, jewelry, and shoes, among other items.
The newly-opened store is the boutique’s first location in Louisiana, according to owner Angel Cain. The first Back on the Rack location opened in Gulfport, Mississippi, followed by the second in Fairhope, Alabama.
Cain said the store will hold a grand opening during normal business hours on Friday, Feb. 17. The grand opening will include refreshments and prizes.
Back on the Rack Upscale Resale in Denham Springs is located at 1160 Hatchell Lane, Suite A. It is attached to Carter’s Supermarket.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The boutique is closed Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call (225) 380-2045 or visit www.backontherackgulfport.com. Those interested can also follow Back on the Rack Upscale Resale Denham Springs pages on Facebook and Instagram.
