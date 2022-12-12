Livingston Parish voted in favor of two tax renewals and three constitutional amendments in the Dec. 10 election, according to unofficial figures from the Secretary of State.
Every ballot in Livingston Parish featured tax renewals that support the Council on Aging as well as maintenance for roads and bridges. The parish approved each tax by votes of 62 percent and 60 percent, respectively. However, neither ballot item drew a turnout above 12 percent.
The three constitutional amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. Livingston Parish residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of all three, with "yes" votes drawing no lower than 78 percent for each ballot item.
Locally, there were runoff races for alderman seats in Killian and French Settlement, which were won by Brent Ballard and Sean Clouatre, respectively.
The parish reported a 12 percent unofficial turnout (10,433 votes), among 86,090 total registered voters, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State. That is less than the statewide turnout of 14.2 percent (428,485 votes).
Below are the results from Saturday’s election:
(Editor's note: For the statewide ballot items, the first figures pertain to how Livingston Parish residents voted. The figures in parentheses reflect statewide results).
Proposed Amendment No. 1: Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana
Yes - 86 percent, 9,003 votes (73 percent, 314,678 votes)
No - 14 percent, 1,430 votes (27 percent, 113,807 votes)
Unofficial turnout - 12 percent, 10,433 votes (14.2 percent, 428,485 votes)
Proposed Amendment No. 2: Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission
Yes - 78 percent, 8,084 votes (71 percent, 300,635 votes)
No - 22 percent, 2,283 votes (29 percent, 123,250 votes)
Unofficial turnout - 11.9 percent, 10,367 votes (14 percent, 423,885 votes)
Proposed Amendment No. 3: Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission
Yes - 78 percent, 8,081 votes (72 percent, 305,007 votes)
No - 22 percent, 2,273 votes (28 percent, 118,538 votes)
Unofficial turnout - 11.9 percent, 10,354 votes (14 percent, 423,545 votes)
Two mill renewal, Council on Aging
Yes - 62 percent, 6,289 votes
No - 38 percent, 3,908 votes
Unofficial turnout - 11.7 percent, 10,197 votes
Five mill renewal, roads and bridges
Yes - 60 percent, 6,135 votes
No - 40 percent, 4,078 votes
Unofficial turnout - 11.8 percent, 10,213 votes
Alderman (1) - Town of Killian
Brent Ballard (REP) - 55 percent, 133 votes
Amanda Jacobsen (REP) - 45 percent, 107 votes
Unofficial turnout - 25.2 percent, 240 votes
Alderman (1) - Village of French Settlement
Sean Clouatre (DEM) - 59 percent, 142 votes
Roland Gutbier (REP) - 41 percent, 100 votes
Unofficial turnout - 32.2 percent, 242 votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.