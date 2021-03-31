This weekend, carnival rides, concession stands, music stages, and game booths will fill up South Park for families across Livingston Parish and beyond.
After a one-year hiatus, the Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair, presented by Jarreau Entertainment, will make its return April 4-7.
Last year’s fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Families will be able to enjoy a plethora of activities during the four-day fair, which will be located two miles south of I-12 at 7510 Vincent Road. The fair will officially open to the public at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, and close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.
There is no entry fee, and all entertainment is free.
This year, visitors will be treated to live music provided by Bag of Donuts on Friday, April 2, followed by Last Call on Saturday, April 3. There will also be free photo opportunities with the Easter bunny on Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4.
Below is a rundown of the schedule of events for this weekend’s fair. More information can be found on the “Denham Springs Fair” Facebook page.
(Note: Pricing and times are subject to change please check ticket booth day of event for up to date information.)
Thursday, April 1 (Family Night)
-- Hours: 5-10 p.m.
-- Entry fee: None
-- $15 ride bracelet (good for all night)
Friday, April 2
-- Hours: 5-10 p.m.
-- Entry fee: None
-- $25 ride bracelet (good for all night)
-- Live music: Bag of Donuts (7 p.m.)
Saturday, April 3
-- Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
-- Entry fee: None
-- $25 ride bracelet per four-hour window (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 3-7 p.m.; 7-11 p.m.)
-- Live music: Last Call (7 p.m.)
-- Free pictures with Easter Bunny: 12-5 p.m. (families are encouraged to bring their own camera/smartphone for Easter Bunny photos)
Sunday, April 4
-- Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
-- Entry fee: None
-- $25 ride bracelet per four-hour window (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 3-7 p.m.)
-- Free pictures with Easter Bunny: 12-5 p.m. (families are encouraged to bring their own camera/smartphone for Easter Bunny photos)
