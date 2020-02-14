If you plan on drinking in celebration of Mardi Gras, make sure to get a driver who isn’t.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with several other local law enforcement agencies, will conduct sobriety checkpoints in Livingston Parish from now through the Mardi Gras holiday, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Drivers can expect saturation patrols in addition to various checkpoints throughout the parish, all part of the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign that runs through Feb. 27.
“This is being done in an effort to protect our citizens from those who choose to drink and drive,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Grant monies, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved. Motorists are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana Traffic regulations.
Specifics will not be released in advance, the press release said.
