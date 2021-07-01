If you plan on drinking this weekend to celebrate the nation’s independence, make sure to get a driver who isn’t.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with several other local law enforcement agencies, will increase its patrols and checkpoints over the Fourth of July weekend, Sheriff Jason Ard has announced.
Part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, the extra patrols and checkpoints are in an effort to protect citizens from those who choose to drink and drive, Ard said in a statement.
Specifics will not be released in advance.
Grant monies, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission released its own statement Thursday urging against drinking and driving, saying “a lot of those drivers risk losing their own independence” during the Fourth of July weekend.
“Extra law enforcement officers across Louisiana will be on patrol through Monday to specifically find and stop impaired drivers,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “These officers have been trained to recognize impaired drivers, and they will arrest those who are caught.”
In 2019, the latest year for which verified statistics are available, there were at least 17,080 cases of drivers' being tested for impairment in Louisiana, according to the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU.
In more than half of those cases, the suspected driver had a blood-alcohol content of .10%, well above the presumptive limit of impairment, which is .08%.
During the 2019 July Fourth holiday period alone, Freeman said there were 70 alcohol-involved crashes that resulted in three people being killed and 97 people being injured.
“We want to get those numbers down to zero,” Freeman said. “With help from our law enforcement partners across Louisiana, we are fixed on that goal.”
