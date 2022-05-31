Chick-fil-A opening food truck in Walker High parking lot

The home of the original chicken sandwich has found a new home in Walker.
Chick-fil-A of Denham Springs has officially opened a food truck that will serve the Walker community.
The food truck opened to the public on Tuesday, May 31. It is located in the Walker High parking lot on Florida Boulevard.
At the moment, the food truck offers a limited menu featuring the restaurant’s famous original chicken sandwich. Other items that can be ordered include waffle potato chips, chocolate fudge brownies, and chocolate chunk cookies. Certain beverages are also available.
Card payments and Cash App will be accepted.
For now, hours of operation for the food truck will be 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Monday - Friday. A representative from Chick-fil-A said the restaurant hopes to expand into evening hours if the public interest is there.
