Dozens of blue pinwheels were recently planted around downtown Denham Springs.
But these pinwheels represent more than decorations — they represent a cause.
In recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Child Advocacy Services has launched its annual “Plant. Protect. Prevent!” program, which furthers the organization’s mission to “give Voice, Healing, and Security to children.”
Part of a national awareness campaign created by Prevent Child Abuse America, the program urges people to act to prevent childhood abuse and neglect.
The local program is spearheaded by Child Advocacy Services (CAS), a private, non-profit umbrella agency that provides services through the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program and Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) program, among other services.
Founded in 1992, CAS offers advocacy, clinical services, and prevention education for children and families in 10 parishes, including Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana parishes.
And one of CAS’s biggest awareness campaigns every year centers around the blue pinwheel, the national symbol for child abuse prevention.
Proceeds from the program will go toward the organization’s services, said Stephanie Breeden, a CAS recruiter at the Denham Springs Regional Office. Breeden said people can participate in the program by purchasing individual pinwheels, personal pinwheel gardens, public pinwheel gardens, or community pinwheel gardens.
To purchase an individual pinwheel or pinwheel garden, click here.
“This program is meant to raise awareness for child abuse prevention,” Breeden said.
Despite much change over the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Breeden said CAS’s mission has stayed the same — to be an advocate for at-risk children, which are abundant in Livingston Parish.
In 2018, Livingston Parish had 329 children enter foster care, which was the most in the state at the time and nearly double the number in 2015 (180).
Though Livingston Parish no longer has the highest number of children entering foster care in the state, Breeden said the parish remains among the state's leaders. There are currently 134 children in foster care in Livingston Parish, which Breeden noted is the second-highest in the Covington Region.
“We’re still up there, even though we’ve done a better job with the programs we’ve put in place to be able to help families and meet them where they’re at and get them the resources they need,” she said. “But the need is still there for the community to get involved in making sure our kids are okay.”
That’s what makes awareness campaigns such as “Plant. Protect. Prevent!” so vital, Breeden said.
“April is a big month for us in being able to get the word out because we want the community to know this is something that is still happening,” Breeden said. “Unfortunately, kids end up in unsafe environments and we want to do everything we can to get them to safety and prevent those things from happening to them.”
That mission was made even more difficult over the last two years given the constraints of the public health emergency, which Breeden said limited the number of volunteers that were serving foster children and limited visitations with those children.
And with families having less access to these and other resources, Breeden said there were increases in children being exposed to drugs and domestic violence.
But as the pandemic has subsided in recent months, things have been slowly turning around, Breeden said.
“We’ve had more access lately, and there are more kids that the [the Department of Children and Family Services] has become aware of because kids are now in school full-time and have more eyes on them,” Breeden said.
Breeden also noted CAS’s ever-present need for more Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers, who are specially trained and supervised community volunteers, appointed by a judge.
CASA volunteers help secure safe and permanent homes for abused and neglected children by investigating and monitoring cases involving children in foster care. They get to know the children, learn about their specific situations and needs, and convey those needs in court before a judge.
CASA volunteers regularly visit their foster kids and talk with those involved in that child’s life, including caregivers, teachers, tutors, foster parents, and biological parents.
In 2021, CASA volunteers served 143 children, while the CAC conducted 270 interviews in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish currently has 38 CASA volunteers serving 73 children in foster care, meaning another 60 do not have one.
“We are always looking for more CASA volunteers,” Breeden said.
Another focus of CAS, Breeden said, has been education. A few years ago, the agency hired a staff member to offer prevention education on human trafficking and how to be more aware of abuse and neglect.
“Our goal is not just to help kids that are being abused, but also to prevent it by educating the community as to what to look for, how it’s happening, and how to help prevent it,” Breeden said.
