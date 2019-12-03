The Walker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Angel Hernandez-Perez, a 14 year old Hispanic male who is 5’-2”, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
No clothing description is available.
Angel was last seen around 10:30 Monday night (12/02), at his home in Walker. Angel may be riding a black mountain bike and is believed to be in the Walker area, the police said.
Anyone with information concerning Angel is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125. Anonymous tips may be sent to the Walker Police Department by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777 and following the instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.