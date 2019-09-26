DENHAM SPRINGS – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate and bring home a four-wheeler to the hard-working kids who bought it.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lori Steele, in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, someone took the four-wheeler from a home on Springfield Road and Fore Road.
The four-wheeler is described as a 2014 Yamaha Raptor.
“The kiddos had saved their own money in order to purchase that four-wheeler,” Steele said, and deputies want to return it to them.
Anyone with information is asked call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.