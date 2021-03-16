Join the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge in “The City Nature Challenge,” a friendly nature competition that will go on across the globe for four days, April 30 to May 3, 2021.
The competition is to see which city can show the most wildlife in their area, including wild plants, animals, insects, mushrooms, fish, turtles – anything that can be photographed with a smartphone and sent to the iNaturalist app.
Baton Rouge is competing against neighboring Master Naturalist regions of Greater New Orleans and Southwest Louisiana area, as well as other cities all over the world.
Taking part is easy:
-- Find wildlife (birds, insects, plants, amphibians, reptiles, mammals) in your yard, nearby park, or any other place outside.
-- Snap a photo of what you find with your smartphone or digital camera.
-- Share your observation on the iNaturalist.org website or on the iNaturalist mobile app and it will be automatically added to the contest project.
You can participate any time during the four days for as long as you want; each observation will count toward the overall species count goal.
The Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge represent a wide region, so observations made in the following parishes during the official event period will automatically count toward the challenge: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
Family and friends are encouraged to participate in the City Nature Challenge by sharing observations on social media – after all, everyone loves a peek at nature!
The City Nature Challenge was created by the California Academy of Science and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in 2016 and has expanded the citizen science event to take place on six continents. Observations gathered during these surveys become open-source data that help scientists inform resource management and detect patterns of global change.
The collaboration/contest begins April 30 at 12:01 a.m. in each time zone and runs through May 3, 11:59 p.m. People of all ages are encouraged to participate and the collective scientific efforts from participants around the world will be tallied with results announced on May 10.
Last year, the City Nature Challenge tallied more than 950,000 observations made by over 35,000 people in over 150 participating cities. Scientists can’t be everywhere at once, so without community observations they’d miss some incredible finds.
While every City Nature Challenge results in troves of biodiversity data for scientists, educators, urban planners and policymakers, this year’s Challenge is focused on offering a safe and restorative way for people to reconnect with nature and their community.
iNaturalist can be downloaded from your browser, from the App Store or Google Play store. iNaturalist is powered by the California Academy of Sciences and National Geographic.
Children may enjoy iNaturalist’s SEEK app, which is geared toward younger naturalists who enjoy earning virtual badges. Observations made in the SEEK app will count toward the contest if an adult links an iNaturalist account to it.
For more information, visit www.brnaturechallenge.org or contact The Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge at info@lmngbr.org.
