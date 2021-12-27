Republic Services, which did not operate on Christmas Day, will make up for the missed day of service on its next regularly scheduled service day of Dec. 29, according to City of Denham Springs officials.
In addition, Republic Services will run its normal service schedule on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, city officials said.
Below is the entire announcement from the City of Denham Springs from Dec. 23:
“Republic Services will not be operating on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021.
“The services normally provided on Saturday will be made up on the next regularly scheduled service day, Wednesday, December 29.
“In addition, Republic will be running our normal service schedule on both New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021 and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.”
