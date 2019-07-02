DENHAM SPRINGS - The holiday isn't going to stop the garbage folks.
Although they may come a little early.
The city of Denham Springs announced Monday that garbage collection will run on Thursday July 4th. City officials warned that anyone looking to have their garbage picked up should put their bin or can out the night before, as the truck 'might run a little early.'
The city's garbage collection is run through Republic Services.
