DENHAM SPRINGS - Jeffrey 'Bodean' Stewart knew what the word 'service' meant.
The City of Denham Springs flew their American flags at half-staff beginning Thursday in honor of Stewart, who passed away on June 10. Funeral arrangements were in Hammond on Friday and Saturday.
Stewart worked for the City of Denham Springs for 25 years, bringing a strong work ethic, smile, and big heart to his duties every day. He started at the Denham Springs Police Department and eventually worked in with the fire crews, where he rose to the level of 'captain.'
Stewart was scheduled to retire on July 1st of this year.
January 3, 1994 Stewart was marked as Stewart's first day on the job. He quickly developed a reputation as a man who wanted to improve his community and help others - while never asking for anything in return.
Stewart's wit, abilities, and intelligence helped him make friends and influence people in a positive way. It also added to his reputation as a man who wanted to help, because his friend's would say 'there wasn't much he couldn't figure out.'
According to his family and friends, Stewart will always be remembered as a man who could light up a room. His infectious laugh and positive outlook were an inspiration to them, and his fellow first responders.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 33 years, Michelle Kinchen Stewart; son, Joshua Klinton Stewart and his soon to be wife Katie Marie Delaneuville; brothers, Thomas “Putt” Stewart III, Brian Keith Stewart and his wife Tiffany, Andrew Chustz and Jamie Adams; parents, Thomas Dillard Stewart Jr. and Flora “Flo” Stewart; parents-in-law, Jerry and Essie Kinchen; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends; as well as special sister-in-laws, Kim Kinchen and Sandy Smith; and his furbaby, Duke.
Preceding him in death were his son, Jerry Kyle Stewart; brother, Kyle Stewart; biological father, Jimmy Kent Adams; paternal grandparents, Lucy Schenks, Dillard Stewart Sr. and Myrtis Stewart; maternal grandparents, Klinton and Maude Bostwick.
Pallbearers for his services were his fellow firefighters. During the service, members of Fire Protection District 5 manned the 911 service for the Denham Springs Fire Department's service area.
