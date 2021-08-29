The City of Denham Springs Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be fully activated at 10 a.m. Sunday.
For assistance with non-life threatening, hurricane-related problems, residents can call (225) 667-8332. This new EOC number will be the permanent one moving forward, according to Jason Populus, the city’s emergency response manager.
The Denham Springs Emergency Operations Center is activated during the course of any city-wide emergency event such as a hurricane or flooding.
In the event of a medical or life-threatening emergency, residents are told to call 911.
