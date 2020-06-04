There will be three sandbag sites opening within the City of Denham Springs ahead of severe weather expected to impact southeast Louisiana starting this weekend.
Sandbags and sand will be available both Friday and Saturday within the city in response to the threat of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which was downgraded to a depression Thursday morning but is expected to “re-intensify” sometime Friday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Cristobal is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday or Monday, and the National Weather Service is predicting there could be as much as 10-15 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, with winds up to 60 mph.
Sand will be available at the following three locations in the city:
-- City of Denham Springs Fire Department (930 Government Street)
-- Behind James’ Drug Store (257 Florida Avenue SE)
-- Livingston Council on Aging (949 Government Street)
Volunteers will help those in need of assistance prepare their sandbags from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. both days at the Council on Aging. The other two sites will be self-service and open "24/7," according to John Populus, the city's emergency response manager.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued state of emergency Thursday evening in advance of Tropical Depression Cristobal, which is currently projected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico into a Tropical Storm before potentially making landfall in Louisiana this weekend.
Edwards announced the state of emergency in a statement urging residents to make their hurricane preparations “now.”
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.
