DENHAM SPRINGS - Debris from homes that received water after the flash floods in early June still lined some of the city's streets.
Workers from Denham Springs' various departments weren't about to let those items block drainage.
Jeanette Clark, recovery coordinator for Denham Springs, mobilized a group of workers with trucks and back hoes to visit areas where flooding had been reported. The crews worked all day to collect debris for disposal.
"We took it to Woodside Landfill (in Walker)," Clark said, "the highest place in Livingston Parish."
Several instances of the flash floods in June were caused by backed up culverts, storm drains, and canals. The culprit? Mostly trash, including cardboard boxes, tarps, and in some cases basketballs.
The city asks that if you see any debris in waterways, culverts, or storm drains that you cannot remove safely, call their office for a pick up. Requests can be directed to Jeanette Clark, Recovery Coordinator for Denham Springs, at 225-667-8332.
Denham Springs and its residents have poured through over 20,000 bags of sand before Barry hits Friday.
