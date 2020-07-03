The party will go on this weekend.
As other cities in Louisiana cancel Independence Day gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Walker is scheduled to hold its traditional celebration on Saturday, July 4.
Festivities will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 13750 Ball Park Road. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., and visitors will be treated to games, live music, a fireworks show, and food sold by local non-profit organizations.
Though there is no limit on outdoor gatherings, city officials are urging people to maintain social distance and to bring their own lawn chairs, bugspray, blankets, and sunscreen. Pets and alcoholic beverages are not allowed.
Parking for the free family event will be available in the lot at the end of Ball Park Road, but no parking is allowed in the subdivision or along Ball Park Road. Additional parking will be available near Field 5 as well as the new Walker High gym, where a shuttle will be running every 15-30 minutes from 3-10 p.m. to and from the park, the press release said.
A scavenger hunt will begin at 4 p.m. followed by live music by the band Bulletproof from 5-8 p.m. The annual fireworks show is slated to begin after dark.
