WALKER -- The City of Walker issued a boil water advisory Tuesday for Clarence Street due to a loss of water pressure, according to an announcement from the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The drop in water pressure was caused by a water main break being repaired in the area, the LOHSEP release stated. As a result, bacteriological samples have been collected and were in the process of being delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health lab in Amite as of 2 p.m.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to LOHSEP, which also expects the investigative results to arrive “sometime [Wednesday] morning before noon.”
The 11 residents that are affected have all been notified by hand delivery, the release said. Clarence Street lies south of U.S. Hwy. 190 between Hwy. 1029 and Hwy. 449.
