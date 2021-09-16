The City of Walker is again postponing penalties for unpaid utility bills as residents continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
In a letter to residents this week, Ashley Freeman, supervisor of the utility department, said the city will not be adding a 10-percent penalty to unpaid bills due on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
However, she noted that delinquent accounts not paid in full by Sept. 29 "will be subject to our normal penalty and disconnection schedule."
The next scheduled penalties will be applied on Sept. 30, Freeman wrote.
Below is the letter from the City of Walker utility department, which can also be read by clicking here:
"To further assist our customers, the City of Walker utility department will not be adding a 10% penalty to unpaid bills due on Sept. 22, 2021. However, delinquent accounts not paid in full by September 29, 2021, will be subject to our normal penalty and disconnection schedule. The next scheduled penalties will be applied on Sept. 30, 2021.
"Should you have any questions, please call our office at (225) 664-3123."
