The City of Walker is sticking with its current police chief.
Incumbent David Addison defeated his challenger, James “Jim” Brown, in a tight race on election night to secure another four years in office, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Addison picked up 1,532 of a possible 2,939 votes (52.13 percent) while Brown tallied 1,407 votes (47.87 percent). Addison, who has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years, was first elected chief in 2016, when he defeated Chris Dufour in a runoff.
Speaking to The News Tuesday night, Addison thanked the voters for “expressing confidence in me and the job I’m doing.”
“I want to thank God and the voters of Walker that put me back in,” he said. “I appreciate them expressing confidence in me and the job I’m doing, and I’m going to continue to move our department even more forward in the right direction over these next four years.”
Addison, who started his law enforcement career in 1988, used his first term to expand the Uniform Patrol Division as well as the Reserve and Part-time Officer Division.
In his campaign push, Addison touted other measures such as extending the department's office hours to accommodate people who work late and starting a Special Investigation Unit to focus on law enforcement challenges.
He also created a Street Crimes and Narcotics Unit to focus on any criminal or narcotics activity in Walker and implemented a DUI team focusing on impaired drivers.
"Being an effective Chief of Police requires flexibility and innovation,” he said in his campaign announcement. “Consequently, I am always studying new or improved programs which I believe will enable our department to continue to keep Walker a safe place to live, work and raise a family.
“Since my election as chief of police, the City of Walker has not experienced any homicides, home invasions or other major crimes. Under my administration, the streets, subdivisions and businesses in Walker have never been safer.”
Addison is married to Frieda Richard Addison and has six children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
His challenger, Brown, was also a longtime Livingston Parish law enforcement professional who started his career with the Denham Springs Police Department, where he worked throughout college, according to his campaign announcement.
Brown graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He joined the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in January 1990 and served in numerous capacities as a uniform patrolman, a D.A.R.E. instructor in the school system, and a homicide detective.
Brown rose to the rank of Major as Chief of Uniform Operations and served as Warden of the detention center. He retired on January 1, 2020, exactly 30 years after he first put on an LPSO badge.
A resident of Walker for the last three decades, Brown called for increased effectiveness from the department during his campaign push and pledged “to fight crime at every turn.”
He said the growing city needed “an effective and up-to-date police department” and that upgrades were necessary “to meet the increasing public safety demands of today and prepare our department for the city that Walker is becoming.”
