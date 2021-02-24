Know your flood hazards and what you can do about it.
You may be in a special flood hazard area. Flooding in our City is caused by three sources: backwater from West Coyelle Creek, Taylor Bayou or flash flooding because of excessive rain in a short time frame. Floods are dangerous. Even though they appear to move slowly (three feet per second), a flood two feet deep can knock a man off his feet and float a car. Hurricanes can also cause major flooding. Prepare on evacuation plan and know how to get to higher ground.
Your property may be high enough that it was not flooded recently or ever. However, it can still be flooded in the future because the next flood could be worse. If you are in the floodplain, the odds are that someday your property will be damaged. This following gives you some idea of what you can do to protect yourself.
Here are some things you can do to protect your family and property from flooding:
Buy flood insurance. Even if you’re not in the mapped floodplain, you may be subject to local drainage flooding. In either case, flood insurance can be a good investment because homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover damage from flooding. To find out more about flood insurance contact your property insurance agent to see what policy is right for you. Don’t wait for the next flood.
Do not walk or drive through flood waters. Currents are deceptive; six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. Do not drive around barriers, as the road or bridges may be washed out. Preparing for an emergency can reduce the possibility of personal injury, loss of life and damage to property. Know your flood warnings signals, create an emergency plan, and prepare a disaster supply kit. To find out more information on flood warnings and emergency preparedness; contact your local Emergency Preparedness office or see the City of Walker web page for more flood awareness information.
Talk to us about protecting your house or business. You can protect your home or business from drainage and flooding problems by modifying you building to minimize flood damage. Where flooding is shallow, measures such as small floodwalls, regrading the yard, and floodproofing the wall or utilities can be relatively inexpensive. Where flooding is deep you may need to elevate your building. For more information on flood proofing your building there are publications in the public libraries. If requested, the Floodplain Administrators Department will visit a property to review its flood problems and explain ways to stop flooding or prevent flood damage. Such as retrofitting techniques help with local drainage problems and give guidance on financial assistance programs. Call the Department at 225-665-8893.
Check with the Building Department before you build, alter, regrade or fill your property. A permit is required for any type of development including new construction, substantial improvements, placement of fill, paving or excavation to ensure that a project is compliant with all regulations. These regulations are designed to protect your property from flood damage and to make sure you don’t cause a drainage problem for neighbors. To find out how to get a permit, contact your permit office.
Dumping in storm drains leads to flooding. Don’t pour oil grease, pesticides or other pollutants down storm drains or into the ditches and streams. Our streams and wetlands help moderate flooding and are habitat for fish and other wildlife that provides us with recreation or food. Let’s protect them and their homes.
The city has and ordinance that makes it illegal to dump debris in streams channels and drainage systems. You must utilize storm water protection/erosion control when building, keeping building debris and pollutants out of the storm drains. The city also has a drainage maintenance program which can remove blockages from a drainage ditch or stream such as downed trees and branches. To report problems, call the Department of Public Works 225-665-2467 for further assistance.
City of Walker flood services.
Before you commit yourself to buying property, do the following:
The first thing you should do is to check your flood hazard. Flood maps and flood protection references are available at the Walker Municipal Building. You may visit the Building Department at the City Hall to see if you are in a mapped floodplain. If so, we can give you more information, such as past flood problems or localized flooding issues in the area, if there is a LOMA and copies of elevation certificates on buildings built in the floodplain if available , mandatory flood insurance requirements, flood depths, floodways, and wetlands information. Even if you are not in a floodplain, there still may be a risk of flooding.
Ask the real estate agent if it requires flood insurance; ask the seller or neighbors if it has ever flooded or if it is subject to other hazards, such as sewer backups or subsidence. Talk to the building department about the building and zoning regulations. In accordance with State law LSA-R.S. 9:3198 every transfer of land or building are required to provide a flood hazard discloser statement to prospective buyers
For more information contact.
City of Walker Permit Office (225) 665-8893
Email: permits@walker-la.gov
