Preparing for a flood now may take some time and money.
But not preparing for a flood now can potentially cost a lot more time — and a lot more money — down the road.
As part of an annual campaign, the City of Walker is raising flood awareness among its residents throughout the month of March.
City officials aim to inspire more people to take flood preparation into their own hands in the event of another natural disaster, such as in August 2016.
“Don’t wait for the next flood,” officials said.
Here’s what you can do to prepare for possible flooding, per the City of Walker:
Know your flood hazards and what you can do about it
Flooding in Walker is caused by three sources: backwater from West Colyell Creek, Taylor Bayou, or flash flooding because of excessive rain in a short time frame.
City officials said even slow-moving floodwaters can be dangerous, noting that a flood two feet deep “can knock a person off their feet and float a car.”
Hurricanes can also cause major flooding, so having an evacuation plan and knowing how to get to higher ground is always encouraged.
Even if your property is high enough that it has not flooded recently or ever, it can still be flooded in the future “because the next flood could be worse,” officials said.
“If you are in the floodplain, the odds are that someday your property will be damaged,” officials said.
Below are some tips to better protect yourself, per the City of Walker.
Buy flood insurance
Even if your property is not in the mapped floodplain, city officials said you may be subject to local drainage flooding. In either case, officials said flood insurance can be a good investment because homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover damage from flooding.
Officials urged people to contact their property insurance agent “to see what policy is right for you.”
Do not walk or drive through flood waters
Flood waters can be more dangerous than they appear, and one should never attempt walking or driving through them, even if they look safe.
Chances are, they are not.
“Currents are deceptive; six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet,” city officials said. “Do not drive around barriers, as the road or bridges may be washed out.”
Officials said preparing for an emergency can reduce the possibility of personal injury, loss of life and damage to property and urged residents to know flood warning signals, create an emergency plan, and prepare a disaster supply kit.
For more information on flood warnings and emergency preparedness, contact the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) or visit the City of Walker website.
Contact the city about protecting your house or business
A person can protect their home or business from drainage and flooding problems by modifying the building, city officials said.
Some measures can be simple and “inexpensive,” though others may be more involved — and costly.
“Where flooding is shallow, measures such as small floodwalls, regrading the yard, and flood-proofing the wall or utilities can be relatively inexpensive,” officials said. “Where flooding is deep you may need to elevate your building.”
Publications in public libraries can provide more information on “flood proofing” a building, officials said.
If requested, the Floodplain Administrators Department will visit a property to review its flood problems and explain ways to stop flooding or prevent flood damage and on financial assistance programs.
For help, call the department at (225) 665-8893.
Check with the Building Department before you build, alter, regrade or fill your property
There are times when you’ll have to check with the city’s building department before having work done on your home or property.
And in some of those cases, that means you’ll need a permit.
“A permit is required for any type of development including new construction, substantial improvements, placement of fill, paving or excavation to ensure that a project is compliant with all regulations,” city officials said.
“These regulations are designed to protect your property from flood damage and to make sure you don’t cause a drainage problem for neighbors.”
To find out how to get a permit, contact the permit office at (225) 665-8893.
Dumping in storm drains leads to flooding, so don’t do it
Per a city ordinance, it is illegal to dump debris or pollutants in streams, channels, and drainage systems.
“Dumping in storm drains leads to flooding,” city officials said. “Don’t pour oil grease, pesticides or other pollutants down storm drains or into the ditches and streams. Our streams and wetlands help moderate flooding and are habitat for fish and other wildlife that provides us with recreation or food. Let’s protect them and their homes.”
You must utilize storm water protection/erosion control when building and make sure to keep building debris and pollutants out of the storm drains.
The city also has a drainage maintenance program that can remove blockages from a drainage ditch or stream, such as downed trees and branches.
To report problems or for further assistance, call the Department of Public Works (225) 665-2467.
Before you commit to buying property, here are a few things you should do first
The first thing you should do is to check your flood hazard, city officials said. Flood maps and flood protection references are available at the Walker Municipal Building. You may also visit the Building Department at City Hall to see if you are in a mapped floodplain.
If you are in a floodplain, the city can give you more information, such as past flood problems or localized flooding issues in the area; if there is a Letter of Map Amendment (LOMA) and copies of elevation certificates on buildings built in the floodplain; mandatory flood insurance requirements; flood depths; floodways; and wetlands information.
But no matter the property, there is always a risk.
“Even if you are not in a floodplain, there still may be a risk of flooding,” city officials said.
You should also ask the real estate agent if the property requires flood insurance and ask the seller or neighbors if it has ever flooded or if it is subject to other hazards, such as sewer backups or subsidence.
You can also talk to the Building Department about the building and zoning regulations.
In accordance with state law, every transfer of land or building are required to provide a flood hazard disclosure statement to prospective buyers.
