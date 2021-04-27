The City of Walker is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center, a community blood bank that operates in multiple states, to host a blood drive on Wednesday, April 28, according to an announcement.
The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at City Hall, located at 10136 Florida Blvd.
Donors will receive a LifeShare T-Shirt while supplies last.
LifeShare Blood Center is regulated and licensed by U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB, according to its website. It is a member of the American Rare Donor Program and an affiliate of the National Marrow Donor Program.
According to LifeShare, one in three people will need blood at some time in their life.
“The only way we can do that is through your donations,” LifeShare says on its website.
For more information about blood donation, visit www.lifeshare.org or call (800) 256-5433.
To pre-register for a time slot, click here.
Here are some tips from LifeShare regarding the blood donation process:
-- Before giving blood, make sure that you meet the requirements, get a good night’s sleep, eat regular meals and drink plenty of fluids.
-- After you present a photo ID and read the information sheet you will undergo a mini exam (temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and iron level) and then provide confidential answers to health history questions.
-- The donation takes place in a comfortable chair. Most donors feel a slight prick when the needle is inserted and nothing after that.
-- After the donation, you should sit down and have a snack and beverage. If you experience any light-headedness let your donor technician know and lie down until you feel better. Do not use tobacco products for the next 30 minutes. Leave the arm bandage on and do not engage in strenuous activity or lift heavy objects for the next two to four hours. For the next 24 – 48 hours be sure to increase fluid intake.
