Amid some return to normalcy, the mayor wanted to send out a message to the citizens of Denham Springs.
Consistent conversations have arisen about drainage, and the city will help by converting ditches to subsurface, as well as providing crushed asphalt for repair.
Mayor Gerard Landry, in a podcast with the News last week, described the process as 'simple.' The mayor asked residents who'd like to convert their exposed ditches to covered to first contact the city, and ask for George Lathers - head of the street department.
Lathers will then come to your home and assess the situation. If you have exposed ditches, he will recommend a culvert size, and the homeowner will order the materials. Once they arrive, Lathers will return and perform the installation.
If you already have covered ditches, Lathers can analyze whether your underground culvert is the appropriate size, and recommend a larger size if necessary. The mayor said this has become a problem around the city, wherein subsurface drainage reaches a culvert that's too small and water ends up on the street.
The city also receives leftover, crushed asphalt from road re-topping that's usually performed by the Department of Transportation. That crushed asphalt is available for citizens to help cover repaired culverts, until concrete work can be done. It can also be used to help with other driveway repairs, temporarily.
The mayor delivered the information as part of an ongoing push with local residents to help improve drainage in the city. While city crews do what they can to keep culverts and drain lines clean, trash and yard debris still finds ways into those underground canals and blocks up drainage requiring hefty labor to clean and clear.
"We're just asking for citizens to do their part," Landry said to the News in 2018.
