In Livingston Parish, class is back in session.

On Wednesday, schools across the parish welcomed students and faculty back to campus for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Half of the students were on campus for the first day, and the other half will return on Thursday.

On Friday, all 26,000 students and 4,000 employees will report to class.

The first day of this school year was both similar and different to last school year, the first under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike last year, there are no more temperature checks for students upon arrival. And unlike last year, this year is not beginning in a hybrid model of learning.

However, there was one familiar sight: masked students and faculty. Like last year, a system-wide mask requirement is in effect, a decision school leaders made in adherence to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reissued statewide mask mandate.

During a podcast earlier this week The News, Superintendent Joe Murphy expressed excitement at the return of the school year, especially with schools able to engage students in traditional, face-to-face instruction.

“​​What makes Livingston Parish Public Schools so good is we are part of the community,” Murphy said. “We want to remain a part of this community and try to listen to the things we need to listen to moving forward so that parents have confidence in us… and know that Livingston Parish Public Schools has their children’s interests at heart.”

Below are some things to keep in mind as your child gets ready for the school year.

Operational Guidelines

-- Facial coverings are required for adults and students (ages 5 and up) to the maximum extent possible while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, per Governor Edwards’ proclamation.

-- Drivers and passengers on public transportation, which include school buses, are required to wear facial coverings, per Presidential Executive Order No. 13998.

-- Temperature checks are no longer required upon entering the school campus. Temperature checks will only occur if the school suspects the student may have a fever. If it is determined that the student has a fever, the parent/guardian will be contacted to pick up the child. Students who have a fever should remain home until they are fever-free for 24 hours.

-- Staff and students are encouraged to social distance to the maximum extent possible.

-- Buses, classrooms, and high-touch surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily, including the restrooms.

-- LPPS will adhere to contact tracing and quarantine guidance for individuals potentially exposed in the school setting as a protective measure for all individuals.

-- Schools are encouraged to maintain static groups to the maximum extent possible.

Quarantine Guidelines

Quarantines will be required of all positive cases, according to the guidelines. Some specific guidelines for individual circumstances include:

-- Quarantines can end after 10 days without testing if the person is not exhibiting symptoms.

-- Quarantines can end after 7 days if the individual takes a COVID PCR/molecular test receiving negative results and they are exhibiting no symptoms.

Contact tracing and quarantine guidelines for individuals potentially exposed in a school setting will be followed according to the following circumstances:

-- Close contacts who are fully vaccinated and remain asymptomatic will not be required to quarantine.

-- Close contacts who are not vaccinated but who were wearing a mask at the time of exposure, and the positive case was also wearing a mask, will not be required to quarantine.

-- Close contacts for those not vaccinated who were not wearing a mask at the time of exposure, and/or the positive case was not wearing a mask, will be required to quarantine.

To view the guidelines, click here.