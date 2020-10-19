Clean-up crews are in the process of picking up vegetative debris resulting from Hurricane Delta, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Those wishing to have debris picked up can call (225) 686-3066 or send an email to EOC@lpgov.com. People are required to include their address, name, and contact number, according to LOHSEP.
The only items being picked up are vegetative debris — such as limbs and fallen trees — that resulted from the severe weather the area experienced from Hurricane Delta between Oct. 8-10.
The parish cannot pick up fencing, shingles, sheds, and other such items, LOHSEP said.
Vegetative debris must be placed in the right-of-way. LOHSEP said parish employees “cannot come on to private property to remove the debris.”
If the Department of Public Works comes out and only gets some of the debris, LOHSEP said “it is because the truck was full and they will return to get the rest as soon as they can.”
If there is an issue with the removal, LOHSEP said “someone will contact you to discuss.”
Hurricane Delta struck Louisiana on Oct. 9, becoming a record-tying fourth named storm to hit the state this hurricane season. Though Delta’s wrath focused on southwest Louisiana, it was felt — as forecasters predicted — well outside of the storm track, reaching the greater Baton Rouge area some 140 miles away.
In Livingston Parish, the storm resulted in ripped-up trees, damaged roofs, downed power lines, flooding in low-lying areas, and powerless homes and businesses. At one point, as many as 14,000 Livingston Parish households and businesses were without power.
