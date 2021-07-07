Nine years after forming the basis of a short story, two long-time friends now have a full-length novel.
And more are on the way.
Independent authors Lauren Sevier and A. Smith, both natives of south Louisiana, will celebrate the release of their debut novel “Guns & Smoke” during a launch party on Saturday, July 10.
Sevier and Smith will sign copies of their dystopian/western romance novel at Le Chien Brewing Company, located at 101 S. Hummel Street in Denham Springs. The event, which is being hosted by Cavalier House Books, is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
The launch event will give book lovers the first volume of “The Fool’s Adventure” series, in which the co-authors introduce Bonnie and Jesse, who are described as “two lost souls trying to escape their demons.”
Their paths collide in this 362-page novel, sending them on the adventure of a lifetime. Together, Bonnie and Jesse may discover that life is about more than just surviving.
According to a press release, Sevier and Smith are long-time friends whose book began as a short story after having “too much wine on girl’s night.” Now, they have the beginning of a romance series, with plans to publish several series together in the future.
According to a press release, Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre, which taught her the art of storytelling. When she isn’t writing, she spends her time with her two rescue dogs and rescue cat. A lifelong resident of south Louisiana, Smith grew up watching westerns with her grandfather, which partially inspired the setting for “Guns & Smoke.”
Sevier, a resident of Central, collects antique tea cups and tries to stay sane, “though as the mother of a toddler she fails brilliantly most days,” a press release said. She also has a growing collection of crowns and tiaras “and likes to act silly on TikTok.” Sevier works full-time for a non-profit hospital in cardiology caring for the elderly and low-income families all over the state. Writing and being in the service of helping others are her two passions in life.
