A quick forming storm in the Gulf of Mexico could become severe in the next 24 hours.
While much of Livingston Parish won't feel the full effects, outside of wind and rain, coastal flooding is a possibility. Erosion has turned the southern portion of Livingston Parish into a coastal zone and, while that has opened the door for grant money, it has also exposed areas to coastal weather effects.
In this case, the National Weather Center in New Orleans warns boat users who might venture onto Lake Maurepas Friday or Saturday to expect rough water and heavy wind, possibly rain, and should avoid the going out on the water at all until the storm has moved through.
As the storm pushes northward, and if it stays on its current path, heavy winds will cause water levels to rise on the lake 1' - 2' and possibly cover nearby roads, the release said. The water level rise also hinders downstream drainage from any stormwater coming out of the northern part of the parish - including the Amite River Basin, Natalbany, and Tickfaw rivers.
The storm is expected to move out of the area by Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.