Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.