Warmer weather in Livingston Parish and southeast Louisiana may set the stage for some issues in the coming days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans issued a severe weather warning for most of southeast Louisiana that sits north of I-12, as a cold front will move through the area beginning Monday afternoon.
That weather front's collision with the warm weather is expected to create extreme weather circumstances, including:
- Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph
- Hail greater than 1" in diameter
- Tornadoes
- Heavy rains, with possibilities of high water in poor drainage areas
The weather is expected to begin sometime after 1 p.m. and can last, potentially, into the night.
NWS recommends that you do not drive during periods of hail, high wind, or heavy rain. They also recommend citizens have an escape plan, and a way to maintain consistent updates with weather advisories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.