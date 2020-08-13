HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s football team normally practices in the morning, but Strawberry Stadium sat empty Thursday shortly before the Southland Conference announced the postponement of all league competition for the fall semester.
With the announcement, the Southland became the latest conference to call off fall sports because of the novel coronavirus.
“We were hoping to see kids on the field this fall, but unfortunately they’re not going to be able to,” SLU athletic director Jay Artigues said. “We understand it. We support the decision. The kids’ safety’s No. 1. Fan safety’s No. 1. We care about all that. It’s tough, man. This is a tough time.”
“There was a lot of hope to play – I’ll put it that way -- but unfortunately, that’s not going to happen,” Artigues said.
“I think our plan all along was to exhaust every single effort we could to play in the fall,” Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett said in a Zoom meeting with the media shortly after the announcement. “That was clearly enunciated throughout our conversations. How can we do this in the fall? And all the factors have come into play.”
Burnett brought up the NCAA’s 50 percent rule, which requires at least half of a division to be playing in order to be able to compete for a championship. The Football Championship Subdivision was below the mark for the fall before the Southland’s announcement.
Artigues said the top factor in calling off the fall sports season was student safety.
“Are they comfortable getting out there? Are they safe getting out there? If there’s any doubt of that, then don’t put them in that situation,” Artigues said. “That’s where I really commend (SLU president) Dr. (John) Crain and our medical staff and North Oaks Hospital for everything they’ve been doing. We’ve had tremendous leadership throughout this. They’ve made my job a lot easier because of that.”
The Southland Conference release said league presidents ‘authorized planning for spring semester championship events for volleyball, soccer and cross country’, and teams can participate in fall competition on a limited basis.
Artigues said Southeastern won’t be competing in any sports in the fall and will instead attempt to shift those sports to a conference-only schedule in the spring. Southeastern’s non-conference football games at Tulane and Jacksonville State will not be played.
“It’s new, and there’s going to be some challenges that we’ve never experienced before, but I’m excited about it,” Artigues said of moving fall sports to the spring, while noting planning meetings for the spring were being held Thursday. “If have every sport playing in the spring, it’s going to be the most exciting spring in Southeastern history.
“We’re already making plans. We’re making a charge to attack this spring and make it the best spring ever. Every Saturday is going to be Super Lion Saturday at Southeastern, and that’s going to be an exciting thing. I know right now it’s tough. I told our staff ‘you’ve got 24 hours to feel sorry for yourself, but tomorrow we’re coming back and we’re going to start planning to have the best spring in the history of Southeastern.”
“Tough decisions have to be made, but our whole staff did a great job getting everything ready,” Artigues said. “Our students have been super throughout this. Nothing’s cancelled, just postponed to the spring, and we’re bound and determined to make it the best spring ever.”
Burnett admitted moving fall sports to the spring will tough logistically while also keeping in mind athlete safety when it comes to potentially playing two seasons in a calendar year.
“If we can do this in the spring, what is the turnaround because of that limited time? It’s logical to think whatever we do in the spring is going to be limited,” he said. “Don’t expect an 11-12-game spring schedule. That’s not going to be the reality of this.”
Burnett also said the conference will have to ‘think out of the box’ when it comes to scheduling in the spring.
“I think when our ADs start to talk about this, we’re going to have to consider something creative,” he said. “Maybe there’s Friday night football? We have it now – we have some Thursday night football. Maybe we have to re-think kind of how we schedule as opposed to just the traditional Saturday that we kind of assumed with few exceptions.”
Artigues said the day brought back memories of the spring season for him.
“I feel for the kids. I know personally how hard they’ve worked to get on the field in the fall …,” Artigues said. “I know how hard these kids worked to get there, and that’s who I feel for right now because it’s to a point now this has been going on a long time, since last spring. I remember looking in the baseball team’s eyes and telling them they can’t play. Here we go again with it. It’s not anybody’s fault. It’s just the way it is right now. We’ve been dealt blows before, and we’re going to respond to it I can promise you.”
