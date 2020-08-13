The Southland Conference is the latest conference to postpone its fall league season over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The league announced the decision in a news release Thursday morning, affecting football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country.
Four schools in Louisiana – Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese State, Nicholls State and Northwestern State – compete in the Southland Conference in football. The University of New Orleans is also a Southland member school.
At Southeastern, Strawberry Stadium was empty Thursday morning at a time when the football team usually practices.
Schools have the option of competing on a limited basis in the fall, and university presidents ‘authorized planning for spring semester championship events for volleyball, soccer and cross country’, the release states.
“After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said in the conference’s release. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”
