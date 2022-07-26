Former Denham Springs High standout Cade Doughty and former Live Oak standout Preston Faulkner earned second-team honors on the All-Louisiana college baseball selected by members of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Doughty was one of seven LSU players named to the team, while Faulkner was the lone representative from Southeastern Louisiana.
Doughty, the second-round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays in last week’s Major League Baseball Draft, batted .298 this season with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 56 runs and a team-high 19 doubles. He was voted to the 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three homers, six RBI and seven runs.
Doughty had a walk-off homer to defeat Georgia on May 1 and a walk-off single in a win over Missouri on April 22, and he was named National Player of the Week and SEC Player of the Week after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine.
Faulkner led the Lions in nine offensive categories, including batting average, games played, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs, total bases, slugging percentage and OPS.
The fifth-year senior hit .338 with 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 70 RBIs. He drew 39 walks and was hit by a pitch 13 times. Faulkner stole 15 bases and scored 51 runs.
Faulkner’s RBI total ranks third in program history and he is tied for fifth in home runs. Both totals led the Southland Conference in 2022. He also set the SLU single-season record with 13 intentional walks.
He finished his Southeastern career ranked second on the program’s all-time home run (37) and RBI (176) charts. Faulkner also finished in the SLU top 10 in career games played, at bats, runs scored, hits, doubles, walks, intentional walks, HBPs, strikeouts and sacrifice flies.
LSU’s Dylan Crews was named the state’s Hitter of the Year, and Jacob Berry was voted Newcomer of the Year. Pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard joined Berry and Crews on the first team.
LSU’s Paul Gervase earned second-team honors, while first baseman Tre’ Morgan and designated hitter Brayden Jobert earned honorable mention recognition.
2022 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION COLLEGE BASEBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
P – Kyle Crigger, Louisiana Tech – First-Team All C-USA; ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team
P – Cameron Foster, McNeese – NCBWA Third-Team All-America; SLC Relief Pitcher of the Year
P – Ma’Khail Hilliard, LSU – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team
P – Kevin Miranda, LSU-Shreveport – NAIA Second-Team All-America; RRAC Pitcher of the Year
C – John Garcia, Grambling – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team; First-Team All-SWAC
1B – Carson Roccaforte, Louisiana – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team; First-Team All-Sun Belt
2B – Amani Larry, New Orleans – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team; SLC Newcomer of the Year
3B – Jacob Berry, LSU – 4x All-America; ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team
SS – Taylor Young, Louisiana Tech – ABCA/Rawlings First-Team All-America; C-USA Tournament MVP
OF – Dylan Crews, LSU – 4x All-America; SEC Co-Player of the Year
OF – Ethan Groff, Tulane – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team
OF – Cole McConnell, Louisiana Tech - ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team; First-Team All C-USA
DH – Luke Clement, Loyola (N.O.) – First-Team All-SSAC; SSAC All-Tournament Team
Utility – Shemar Page, Grambling – Second-Team All-America; SWAC Pitcher of the Year
HITTER OF THE YEAR – Dylan Crews, LSU
PITCHER OF THE YEAR – Cameron Foster, McNeese
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Ryan Harland, Louisiana Tech
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jacob Berry, LSU
COACH OF THE YEAR – Brad Neffendorf, LSU-Shreveport
SECOND TEAM
P – Bo Bonds, Louisiana
P – Jonathan Fincher, Louisiana Tech
P – Paul Gervase, LSU
P – Bobby Vath, LSU-Shreveport
C – Julian Brock, Louisiana
1B – Preston Faulkner, Southeastern
2B – Cade Doughty, LSU
3B – Julian Flores, LSU-Shreveport
SS – Austin McNicholas, LSU-Shreveport
OF – Payton Harden, McNeese
OF – Pearce Howard, New Orleans
OF – Steele Netterville, Louisiana Tech
DH – Connor Kimple, Louisiana
Utility – Preston Ludwick, Centenary College
Honorable Mention
P – Tyler Herrera, Centenary; Patrick Vienne, LSU-Eunice; C – Jorge Corona, Louisiana Tech; 1B – Tre’ Morgan, LSU; 2B – Brad Burckel, McNeese; 3B – Allen Dennis, Loyola; OF – Mason Holt, ULM; Ryan Major, LSU-Shreveport; DH – Brayden Jobert, LSU.
