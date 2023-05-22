HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University will immediately begin a national search for a new head baseball coach, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Monday.
The new coach will replace Matt Riser, who recently completed his 10th season as head coach of the Lions. His 2023 squad finished 25-25 overall and 9-14 in Southland Conference play, missing the league tournament for the first time since the 2007 campaign.
"We are very appreciative of the contributions Matt has made to our university and wish him well in the future," Artigues said. "We will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach that can build on our baseball program's tradition of excellence in the classroom, in the community and in competition."
Riser finished his Southeastern tenure with a 320-224 career record. The 2015 Southland Coach of the Year led SLU to four NCAA Regional appearances (2014, 2016, 2017, 2022), two SLC Tournament titles (2014, 2022) and the 2015 Southland regular season championship. Over the past four seasons, the Lions have managed only one winning season.
This season, Southeastern finished eighth (out of nine teams) in the Southland Conference and failed to qualify for the SLC Tournament.
