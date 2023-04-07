Jalen Cook decided to reveal the next step in his college basketball journey on Good Friday and went with it based on an idea that came from his mother, Lydia.
It’s a step Cook and LSU basketball fans won’t forget.
The former Walker standout is headed back to LSU, where he started his college career, and he said the reason for the move isn’t complicated.
“It’s a great feeling,” Cook told The News after announcing his transfer to LSU on Twitter earlier in the day. “It’s more business-like than just wanting to be here, but this is home. I love LSU, and I think it has all the resources to get to the next level. I love what (LSU coach Matt) McMahon’s plan has for me and the plan he has for the team. I’m just here to bring a national championship back here. It’s a good feeling.”
“I’m just glad to be able to be back closer to home,” he continued. “The goal hasn’t changed. I’m trying to get to the next level. Being where my heart is and being at such a great university that has all the resources to get me where I need to be, I think it’s a great decision for me, my family. I love all the people here in Livingston Parish, and I’m ready to put on for them again.”
All in. 🐅💛 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/0Fw5ODulif— Jalen ™ (@jalen3cook) April 7, 2023
A key factor in Cook’s return to LSU comes from the fact he’ll get to play for McMahon, who just completed his first season with the Tigers.
“I think the coaching staff is great,” Cook said. “Coach McMahon is a good dude. I love what he stands for. He’s got a good staff with him. Everybody’s bought in. Coach McMahon, he’s coached a lot of great guards in the past. I definitely love what he does with his guards and how he lets them play with freedom. I definitely want to be the next great guard for him. I think I fit in perfectly.”
Cook spent the past two seasons at Tulane, averaging 19.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game this past season with a 30-point effort against Wichita State. He earned first-team American Athletic Conference honors for the second year in a row.
Cook started 24 games in his first season with the Green Wave in 2021-22, averaging 18 points a game to finish second in scoring in the conference. In two seasons, he averaged 19 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds a game.
He reflected on his time at Tulane and his looking forward to a re-set at LSU.
“I think it’s just knowing that I put in all I had into the program at Tulane (for) two years, earning first-team all-conference two years in a row,” Cook said. “Entering my fourth year, I thought it would be a good idea to go back up to the Power 5 level and show everybody that I’m obviously one of the best in the country, but just to solidify that and try to go win a national championship and bring it back to Baton Rouge, really.
“It’s definitely going to be a different challenge, but I’m definitely up for it, and it’s going to work out fine,” Cook continued.
Cook also said his time at Tulane was a time for growth.
“I think mentally and physically, I got better and matured out there as a basketball player and as a person, too,” Cook said. “I think it was a great time, for sure, and I got to showcase and show everybody my game.”
He played in 20 games as a freshman at LSU and looked back on that time as well.
“What went into that situation was LSU had a different coaching staff,” he said. “Some changes were made going into my sophomore season that I thought I needed to remove myself from that. I thought Tulane would be a good destination for me to win and get better. I think that was a good decision. Now I’m back where it all started.”
Cook turned in a stellar career at Walker in which he was a four-time All-Parish Most Valuable Player and helped lead the Wildcats to the Class 5A state title in 2018.
In 2019, he was selected the Gatorade Player of the Year for Louisiana and named Mr. Basketball by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Cook reached the 3,000 career point mark during his senior season, averaging 30.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and two steals per game. During his high school career, he was a two-time first-team All-State selection by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, and a two-time Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 5A, while helping the Wildcats to a 13-3 record in the playoffs.
