HAMMOND -- Six student-athletes will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana football program, SLU head coach Frank Scelfo announced on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Five of the six signees will make their Lion debuts in the fall 2021 season. Defensive end Cherif Seye (6-5, 260, Houston, ASA College (FL)/Alief Hastings HS) will enroll at Southeastern for the spring semester and will be eligible to compete in the spring 2021 campaign.
Three of the five high school products come from Louisiana, including offensive lineman Gavin Burtchaell (6-6, 275, Chalmette, Chalmette HS), wide receiver Lynarise Elpheage Jr. (5-10, 175, New Orleans, Carver HS) and wide receiver/defensive back Coryell Pierce (5-11, 175, New Orleans, Booker T. Washington HS).
Southeastern also added offensive lineman Blakley Miller (6-5, 275, Paducah, Ky., McCracken County HS) and quarterback Bauer Sharp (6-5, 220, Dothan, Ala., Dothan HS).
With every current Lion receiving an extra year of eligibility following the upcoming spring season, Scelfo and his staff did not have as many openings entering this signing period. Scelfo was pleased how Southeastern was able to address its needs following a unique recruiting period, made challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re bringing in a group of guys who we expect to contribute pretty early on in the process,” Scelfo said. “Our fall practice sessions were very important from an evaluation stand point and we were able to address some of those areas we felt we might need a little extra help.”
Scelfo highlighted several position groups that were made stronger with Wednesday’s additions.
“We added some big-time playmaking ability to our receiving corps,” Scelfo said. “Both of the receivers we added were dynamic in high school and we believe they can come in and make plays for us right away. After competing against Villanova and Montana in last year’s playoffs, we felt we needed to continue to get bigger and longer up front on both sides of the ball. With the addition of the two offensive linemen, as well as Cherif Seye at defensive end, we were able to accomplish that.”
Spring practice preparations for the season will begin Jan. 15. SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open their home slate.
2021 Southeastern Louisiana Football Signing Class
Gavin Burtchaell – OL – 6-6 – 275 – Chalmette – Chalmette HS
Lynarise Elpheage, Jr. – WR – 5-10 – 175 – New Orleans – Carver HS
Blakley Miller – OL – 6-5 – 275 – Paducah, Ky. – McCracken County HS
Coryell Pierce – WR/DB – 5-11 – 175 – New Orleans – Booker T. Washington HS
Cherif Seye – DE – 6-5 – 260 – Houston, Texas – ASA College/Alief Hastings HS
Bauer Sharp – QB – 6-5 – 220 – Dothan, Ala. – Dothan HS
Player Capsules
Gavin Burtchaell – OL – 6-6 – 275 – Chalmette – Chalmette HS
Prepped at Chalmette High School, playing tight end for the Owls … Expected to be an offensive lineman at the collegiate level.
Head coach Frank Scelfo on Burtchaell: “We got an absolute steal with Gavin. He’s a big, lean, aggressive player who comes off the ball very well. He’s a physical player that we think will grow into an athletic tackle for us and give us a physical presence we haven’t had.”
Lynarise Elpheage Jr. – WR – 5-10 – 175 – New Orleans – Carver HS
Accounted for over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns during sophomore and junior seasons at Carver High School … Nicknamed the “Human Joy Stick” for his dynamic playmaking ability … Father, Lynarise Elpheage Sr., was coached by SLU head coach Frank Scelfo at Tulane from 2000-02.
Scelfo on Elpheage Jr.: “Lynarise is dynamic with the ball in his hands. I signed his father out of high school when I was at Tulane and his son is cut from the same mold. Lynarise can have an immediate impact in the return game with his explosiveness.”
Blakley Miller – OL – 6-5 – 275 – Paducah, Ky. – McCracken County HS
All-WKC and Paducah Sun All-Purchase selection at McCracken County High School … Also a standout on the MCHS wrestling team … Father, William, attended SLU.
Scelfo on Miller: “Blakley is a second-generation Lion and we were really impressed with him when he came to our camp a couple of summers ago. He gives us that added length that we’ve really been looking for on the offensive line.”
Coryell Pierce – WR/DB – 5-11 – 175 – New Orleans – Booker T. Washington HS
Do-everything wide receiver and defensive back at Booker T. Washington High School … Also standout on school’s basketball team, earning All-District 10-3A honors as the Lions’ point guard … Helped basketball team to the 2019 state championship game.
Scelfo on Pierce: “Coryell is very athletic and can play on either side of the ball. We’re going to want to get the ball in his hands and we may have to move him around to see where he best fits. Coryell’s athleticism is going to lead to him finding a place on the field.”
Cherif Seye – DE – 6-5 – 260 – Houston, Texas – ASA College (FL)/Alief Hastings HS
Signed with Bethune Cookman out of high school, before transferring to ASA College in Florida … Prepped at Alief Hastings High School … Will enroll in SLU for the spring semester and be eligible to compete in the spring 2021 season.
Scelfo on Seye: “Cherif is a big, physical player that can give us an added presence on the defensive line. He can play right away this spring and we expect him to be an immediate impact.”
Bauer Sharp – QB – 6-5 – 220 – Dothan, Ala. – Dothan HS
Starting quarterback at Dothan High School … Began prep career as starting quarterback and baseball standout at Northside Methodist Academy.
Scelfo on Sharp: “Bauer has great size and is very athletic. He fits the mold of what we want out of the quarterback position. He reminds me a little bit of (former Tulane quarterback) Patrick Ramsey. He has a big arm, he’s a great leader and can make a difference with his athleticism. Bauer has a chance to be a big-time player for us and we think the sky’s the limit for him.”
