LSU, Southeastern Louisiana University, Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College have all announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, which is projected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane this weekend.

The schools made the announcement on their social media pages, and all said campus operations and activities are cancelled through Sunday, July 14.

Barry officially became a tropical storm at 10 a.m. Thursday, making it the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a “State of Emergency” for all of Louisiana on Wednesday, the same day parts of New Orleans were inundated with as much as 7 inches of rain. Parts of Plaquemines Parish were under mandatory evacuations early Thursday morning, with more to possibly follow in the coming days.

Current models from the National Weather Service have Livingston Parish receiving anywhere from 8” to 15” of rain, with larger totals in isolated pockets possible. Changes in pressure could shift the storm and adjust those totals.

Sand and sandbags can be picked up at locations in the following link: