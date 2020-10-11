The Colyell Bay Bridge will be closed Sunday afternoon while Entergy workers make temporary repairs to provide power to residents in the French Settlement and Port Vincent area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The bridge is scheduled to be closed from 12-3 p.m.
Major power lines between Port Vincent and French Settlement were damaged late Friday night after Hurricane Delta stretched across southern Louisiana, with transmission poles tossed over the bridge and high powered lines thrown on the roadway.
Entergy plans to string electrical power lines across the bridge on Sunday to “hopefully provide temporary service to French Settlement by dark” until permanent work can be completed.
Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.