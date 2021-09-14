A balloon release marking the one-year anniversary of the passing of Remy Hidalgo, whose death last year sent shockwaves throughout Livingston Parish and the rest of the state, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The “Remembering Remy” balloon release will take place at Yellow Jacket Stadium, beginning at 6 p.m.

“Everyone is invited,” his mother, Ashley Roberson, wrote on Facebook.

Hidalgo, who grew up in Denham Springs, died at the age of 16 on Sept. 18, 2020, a few days after suffering a heat stroke at football practice. Before his passing, Hidalgo was a member of Denham Springs High’s football and powerlifting teams.

The Livingston Parish community rallied behind his family and the football team after his passing. Schools held free dress days to raise money for his loved ones, a candlelight vigil drew 1,000 people in prayer, and rival football teams made heartfelt gestures to the Yellow Jackets before and after games all last season.

His mother has since created the Remy Hidalgo Memorial Foundation, which aims to provide safety equipment to schools in need, give out annual scholarships, and educate people on heat-related deaths and illnesses.

So far, the foundation has donated 16 tubs and 10 WBGT thermometers around Louisiana, in addition to sponsoring sports teams and the band at Denham Springs High.

To donate to the foundation, visit the “Remy Hidalgo Memorial Foundation” page on Facebook.