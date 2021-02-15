Thousands of households remain powerless as south Louisiana continues to experience significant winter conditions following a rare ice storm that swept through the state on Monday.
In Livingston Parish, more than 21,000 households are without power.
As of 4:30 p.m., Entergy is reporting a total of 94,000 outages — including nearly 9,000 in Livingston Parish — and has asked customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage “until further notice.”
“We are making this request as required by our reliability coordinator, MISO,” Entergy said via social media. “Forced generation outages and extremely cold temperatures are causing a critical shortage of electricity in the mid-United States region.”
DEMCO — which serves a seven-parish region of East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipohoa, Ascension, West Feliciana, and East Feliciana — was reporting more than 22,000 outages as of 4:30 p.m.
Livingston Parish is the most affected, with 12,701 customers without power.
On its Facebook page, DEMCO said that while it has been able to restore a limited number of services, most crews and contractors must take precautions to safely navigate the roadways “to effectively keep up with the icy conditions.”
“Damage assessment indicates that much of the damage is to individual services which will take more crew members and time to repair,” DEMCO said.
DEMCO said it is working with the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives to arrange for 50 and 100 men and equipment to assist in the next couple of days “to expedite service repairs to our members.”
While companies race to restore power to households, multiple parishes in the Greater Baton Rouge area have issued curfews ahead of what forecasters say will be another cold night.
In Livingston Parish, officials have implemented a dusk-to-dawn curfew that goes into effect Monday evening. Only essential personnel, work commuters, and those with emergencies will be allowed on parish roads, according to a statement from President Layton Ricks, Sheriff Jason Ard and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
“Our Livingston Parish leaders are concerned about current conditions on our roadways – and weather conditions expected overnight,” the statement read. “Our main goal is to get residents home safely. We are strongly encouraging everyone to remain in place until this weather and road icing event is over.”
Icy conditions and sub-freezing temperatures are expected to continue for the next 48 hour in most of Louisiana. Local and state officials are urging people to stay off the roads until conditions improve.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a fallen tree that crushed the front of a car along Hwy. 40, describing it as, “One reason why we’re asking everyone to stay off the roadways.”
“We aren’t only trying to look out for you but our first responders who have to be dispatched to these scenes,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Updates to local road closures and other pertinent information will be posted to the LOHSEP Facebook page, which can be found at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonOHSEP/.
Livingston Parish government offices and local schools were closed on Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday and will remain closed on Tuesday in observance of Mardi Gras.
