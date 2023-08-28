Le Chien Brewery will hold its third annual Halloween Block Party on October 28th featuring Thomas Cain, Chase Tyler, and Wayne Toups. The event will be family friendly and the public is invited to dress up in their best Halloween costumes.
Tickets available the day of the show and are first come, first serve. Gates open at 1 p.m. and the music starts at 5 p.m.
- Adults - $20
- Ages 10-16 - $10
- Under 10 - FREE
This event is sponsored by Teal Roofing LLC, Freedom Prosthetics, Scooter Keen, Sound Union, Sheriff Jason Ard Livingston Parish, and Visit Livingston Parish.
