More than $1.7 million in grant funding will be made available to elevate 51 properties at risk of flooding in Livingston Parish, according to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves.
Graves announced the funding in a statement Wednesday, saying “this complementary tool [will] help protect homes and families.” Approximately $1,785,511 is being made available, Graves said.
“A lot of people think the solution to flooding is just charging higher flood insurance rates. We believe the solution is preventing people from ever flooding,” Graves said in a statement.
“In addition to the billions of dollars we’ve secured for regional flood control projects such as the Comite Flood Protection Project, the five-bayous project, clearing and snagging of waterways, this is another complementary tool to help protect homes and families.”
The funding is part of a solution Graves has fought for since the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told 3,000 homeowners in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes that, because they were at risk of flooding again after the historic August 2016, they must elevate their houses or tear them down.
In Livingston Parish, more than 1,200 homeowners received letters from FEMA regarding their structure’s elevation that said their home was “substantially damaged” in the flood, meaning that the cost to repair the structure to its pre-flood state would be more than 50 percent of its value. The same rule applies for adding onto a home or business, as well.
Graves has pushed FEMA to take some homes off the list, arguing flood reduction projects in progress will ultimately reduce the homes’ long-term flood risk.
“There are paths forward to remedy this,” Graves explained on the phone with The News earlier this year. “There's billions of dollars in recovery funds that have already been sent to Louisiana, or are coming.”
The grant that Graves announced Wednesday will fund the elevation of 51 properties. According to Graves, two will be elevated from the Repetitive Loss/Severe Repetitive Loss list, while the remaining 49 properties are “substantially damaged structures” throughout the parish being elevated above the “base flood elevation.”
All elevations will be in compliance with local building ordinances and grant compliance, Graves said.
The project is expected to be completed in three years. Per a request from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency (GOHSEP), Graves said a global match is being applied to this project in order to increase the federal cost share from 75 percent to 100 percent.
The cost to elevate runs roughly between $100,000 and $200,000.
In other disaster-related news, Graves recently joined dozens of members of Congress in an attempt to block FEMA from implementing substantial flood insurance rate hikes for millions of Americans.
The new insurance premium calculation methodology — Risk Rating 2.0 — is set to begin on Oct. 1, 2021 (new home purchases), with a second phase going into effect in April of next year (existing homes/policies).
Graves and others are urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to include the groups’ amendment to put a moratorium on the implementation of the flood rate hikes.
Graves and others argue that massive rate changes should be subject to additional scrutiny and review by Members of Congress “in a long-term reauthorization, not arbitrary FEMA deadlines.”
A delay in implementing Risk Rating 2.0 “is needed to allow Congress time to work on a comprehensive long-term reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program,” they said.
“While we appreciate FEMA’s work to create a NFIP that establishes actuarily sound rates, we are concerned about the burden of potential double digit rate hikes on our constituents by FEMA’s untested pricing methodology,” Graves and the other members wrote.
“Therefore, we ask you to include language delaying the unfair implementation of Risk Rating 2.0 in any piece of legislation going to the floor this month until a more robust methodology that includes a lower premium cap is in place for policy holders.”
