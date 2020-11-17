U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation, joined colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution that expresses support for the designation of November 16 - 22, 2020 as “National Drone Safety Awareness Week.” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is holding its second annual Drone Safety Week which recognizes the importance of drone safety and the benefits to our nation’s economy, jobs and ways of life. Graves introduced the bipartisan resolution with Representatives Rick Larsen Chair of the House Aviation Subcommittee and Sharice Davids, the Subcommittee’s Vice Chair.
“America’s aviation system is at the forefront of the next generation of technologies and capabilities, and the use of drones will keep advancing, innovating and supporting American jobs and improve our global competitiveness,” Graves said. “We are integrating drone technology expertise into local business projects, delivery of packages, coastal resiliency, disaster surveys, and even lifesaving search and rescues. Ensuring that these technologies are being used safely will strengthen America’s global leadership in the skies for generations to come.”
“Drones are flourishing in the skies at a pace not imagined years ago,” Larsen said. “This innovative technology is helping people perform critical tasks more efficiently. Drones help first responders conduct search-and-rescue operations, doctors deliver life-saving medicines and medical supplies to patients, small businesses transport products to consumers and create U.S. jobs, and governments to survey natural disaster damage and inspect critical infrastructure. I will continue to champion efforts to ensure the safe and efficient integration of drones into U.S. airspace.”
“Drones are an increasingly important part of our country’s aviation system, from performing essential tasks like disaster surveys to helping businesses deliver goods,” Davids said. “It’s critical that we continue to develop this new technology while ensuring its safety continues to be a top priority. I want to thank Chairman Larsen and Ranking Member Graves for their continued leadership on this issue.”
Click here to read the resolution.
The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee have previously held hearings on February 11, 2020 and March 12, 2019 to discuss the future of America’s aviation maintenance and workforce.
On July 2, 2019, Graves joined Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio, Ranking Member Sam Graves and Chair of the Aviation Subcommittee Rick Larsen in sending a letter to Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Elaine Chao, Acting Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Daniel Elwell, and Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russell Vought about concerns with the delay in the FAA’s issuing of a rule requiring remote identification for unmanned aircraft systems, or drones.
