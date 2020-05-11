There's uncertainty right now - when will the stay at home order be lifted? How will it affect my job? When can I go back to work?
The spread of the novel coronavirus has caused disruption in economies all over the world, and Louisiana is no exception, which has some individuals - and full households - asking one of the worst questions of all...
"Where will my next meal come from?"
Congressman Garret Graves (R-District 6) wants to alleviate those fears as best he can, at least for a little while.
Monday, May 11, the congressman asks that individuals follow the link below and fill out the form. The first 250 signees will receive a free lunch today from Randazzo's Italian Market in Denham Springs.
Tap here to sign up -----> https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WyWvMIwijWdzg66LKiHgBglnRZDKSuRiXDS1-bM5x0w/viewform?edit_requested=true
"A lot of people are in need right now," Graves said in a Facebook post, "this is one way we want to help out."
The offering is on a 'first come, first served' basis until 250 lunches are claimed.
