Friday was a surprise day for many, as announcements released said that a new, $3 trillion stimulus package had passed the house.

The vote came on mostly partisan grounds, passing narrowly 208-199. However, even some democrats weren't comfortable with the bill - especially those representing more moderate areas, republican-majority districts.

HEROES Act, as it's been called, is expected to face fierce push back from a Republican-controlled Senate, when they decide to address it. According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), the Senate may consider the bill after Memorial Day to "weigh options."

The 1,800 page bill is focused on provided more money for state, city, and tribal governments, with over a third of bill (nearly $1.1 trillion) dedicated to those governing bodies. $375 billion of that would be specifically focused on suburban and rural governments that were left out of earlier bills.

The bill would also provide a new "direct cash aid" payment to households, boosted to $6,000 per unit, as well as a $175 billion in housing assistance to pay mortgages and rents.

For the unemployed, the $600-per-week boost in unemployment payments would last through January of 2021, as opposed to July 31 of this year, and the bill the would add 15% increase for food stamps. There's also $200 billion in "hazard pay" for essential workers. For businesses, it provides an employee retention tax credit.

$75 billion would go toward more virus testing.

Among other things, the bill:

provides FY2020 emergency supplemental appropriations to federal agencies

provides payments and other assistance to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments

provides additional direct payments of up to $1,200 per individual

expands paid sick days, family and medical leave, unemployment compensation, nutrition and food assistance programs, housing assistance, and payments to farmers

modifies and expands the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans and grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations

establishes a fund to award grants for employers to provide pandemic premium pay for essential workers

expands several tax credits and deductions

provides funding and establishes requirements for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing

eliminates cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatments

extends and expands the moratorium on certain evictions and foreclosures

requires employers to develop and implement infectious disease exposure control plans

The bill also modifies or expands a wide range of other programs and policies, including those regarding:

Medicare and Medicaid

health insurance

broadband service

medical product supplies

immigration

student loans and financial aid

the federal workforce

prisons

veterans benefits

consumer protection requirements

the U.S. Postal Service

federal elections

aviation and railroad workers

pension and retirement plans

To read the digest or the full bill, tap here.

Congressman Garret Graves (R-District 6) outlined pieces of the bill which were not financial, and push a partisan agenda that, in his opinion, should not be part of the bill.

"This is legislation that Speaker Pelosi unilaterally put together without involvement from the Senate, without involvement from Republicans, and in fact many Democrats have actually even come out and said this is the wrong approach and that they would even oppose this legislation," Graves said in a statement.

According to Graves, the bill provides tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires in many states, while also removing the ability to deport illegal aliens - keeping them in jobs otherwise unemployed Americans could fill. Graves also disagrees with the premise of extending the unemployment boost, as combined with other provisions in the bill, workers are receiving incentives "not to work."

"We need to be making investments in recovery, just not in a way that prolongs this recession and prolongs unemployment," Graves said.

The federal and some state governments are heavily reliant on personal income taxes and payroll taxes, which have taken a hit during the spread of the novel coronavirus. The U.S. Government is already at $25 trillion borrowed, with a deficit expected of $738 billion.

There are also estimates that the original stimulus bill could - all told - at $6 trillion to the national debt.

Graves said other partisan pieces of the bill include funds for the National Endowment for Humanities and the Arts, as well as the federalization of local elections.

"I heard from a number of people weeks ago when Speaker Pelosi stood in front of her $24,000 refrigerator-freezer holding up her $13-a-pint ice cream - I actually like Blue Bell - and just said that she was tone deaf and said it wasn’t coming from a position of empathy or understanding of what people are going through," Graves explained.

"And I think we are seeing that disconnect again."

"Look, we need another relief package," Graves began, "I couldn’t be more supportive of the concept, but coronavirus is not partisan and the solution shouldn’t be partisan either."

"The bottom line is this bill is like giving pain relievers or morphine to a heart attack victim. Is it going to make that person feel better? Yes, temporarily. But it’s not doing anything to save their life. We’ve got to focus on the life-saving right now. We’ve got to focus on saving our economy, saving the jobs, saving American families – and that’s not what this bill does."

Below is more information on the previous four COVID-19 bills: