House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a "very treatable blood cancer" — and intends to keep working during treatment.
“I join with so many others in prayer for Steve and his family. The same faith, family support, and internal strength that made Steve such an inspiration to others after he was shot, will bring him through this illness and once more inspire us all,” said Dr. Bill Cassidy Tuesday morning.
