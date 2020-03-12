LIVINGSTON -- All contact visits at the Livingston Parish Detention Center have been suspended until further notice, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Thursday evening.
The announcement comes shortly after the Louisiana Department of Health listed four new cases of the novel coronavirus in Orleans Parish and one new case in Jefferson Parish, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 19.
Visits to the detention center will be conducted by video visitation or glass partitions, Ard said, and all persons entering the facility will be screened under the recommendations of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
All non-essential transportation will be suspended at this time, Ard said.
“Please understand that none of these decisions have been made lightly and they are done so to protect our staff and prisoner population,” Ard said. “Similar to nursing homes, our operations are extremely vulnerable to contagious illnesses and we have to take as many precautions as possible.”
Ard said his office is working with the Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Association and the Department of Corrections “to provide the safest environment for both offenders and staff members.” Offenders and staff have been educated on proper hygiene techniques to limit the exposure to all viruses.
