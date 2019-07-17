WALKER – Corbin Avenue (La. 1029) will be closed four times to all traffic between Monday, July 22, and Thursday, Aug. 1, for road work, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Crews will be replacing cross-drain pipes on Corbin Avenue, so no traffic will be allowed, according to Bryan Fontenot, Livingston Parish maintenance specialist with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
Only one location will be closed at a time, Fontenot said.
The status of this project will be updated as needed, he said.
Here is the times and locations of the work:
• From 7 a.m. Monday, July 22, to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, Corbin Avenue will be closed 1.35 miles north of Florida Boulevard (U.S. 190), 0.24 miles south of Walker North Road.
• From 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Corbin Avenue will be closed 0.97 miles north of Florida Boulevard, 0.62 miles south of Walker North Road.
• From 7 a.m. Monday, July 29, to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Corbin Avenue will be closed 0.93 miles north of Florida Boulevard, 0.66 miles south of Walker North Road.
• From 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Corbin Avenue will be closed 0.03 miles north of Florida Boulevard, 1.56 miles south of Walker North Road.
Motorists traveling north on Corbin Avenue can take Florida Boulevard west to Walker North Road north back to Corbin Avenue.
Motorists traveling south Corbin Avenue can take Walker North Road south to Florida Boulevard east to Corbin Avenue.
